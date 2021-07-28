Forecast: Heat continues today, rain chances Thursday night

A heat advisory remains in effect until 9 p.m. as hazardous temps stick around the Council Bluffs-Omaha area.

Today will have sunny skies with a high of 99, although the heat index values are as high as 105, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Temps will be the hottest between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Tonight will have clear skies with lows in the 70s. Temps begin to cool down on Thursday and rain chances move into the area Thursday night.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Sunny and hot, with a high near 99. Heat index values as high as 105. South southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 76. South southwest wind 6 to 9 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 94. Calm wind becoming northeast 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday night: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.