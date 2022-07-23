Forecast: Heat index as high an 108

A heat advisory is in effect from 1 to 8 p.m. today, according to the National Weather Service. It will be sunny and hot, with a high near 101. Heat index values reach as high as 108.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to morning or evening, the weather service said in its heat advisory. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. Take frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency — call 911.

There is also a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4 p.m. It will be breezy, with a south southwest wind 9 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Tonight, showers and thunderstorms are likely, mainly between 7 p.m. and 1 a.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Winds die down a bit, remaining south southwest at 6 to 13 mph, becoming north after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Sunday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. North wind 8 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 17 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday night: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 81.

Monday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Tuesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 87.

Tuesday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Wednesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 85.

Wednesday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Thursday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.