Forecast: Heat index near 100 this afternoon

Today will be sunny and hot, with a high near 96, according to the National Weather Service.

Heat index values near 100 are expected Saturday afternoon, especially in southeast Nebraska and southwest Iowa.

Tonight will be mostly clear, with a low around 67.

There is a chance for showers overnight Sunday into Monday and Tuesday.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 96. South southwest wind 7 to 9 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 16 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 67. Northeast wind 5 to 9 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. East wind 3 to 8 mph.

Sunday night: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. East wind 7 to 9 mph.

Monday: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday: A chance of showers, mainly before 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 80.

Tuesday night: A slight chance of showers. Mostly clear, with a low around 62.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 84.

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Thursday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

Thursday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 61.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 84.