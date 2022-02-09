 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Forecast: High around 48

A nice week continues.

The high today is around 48, according to the National Weather Service, though it’ll be windy again — gusts up to 28 mph are possible. The evening low is around 24

Here’s the upcoming forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 48. Breezy, with a northwest wind 8 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 24. North northwest wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 47. North northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Thursday night: A 20% chance of rain after 7 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. South southwest wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Friday: A 20% chance of rain before 7 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 50. Breezy.

Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 9. Blustery.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 26.

Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 14.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 42.

Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 19.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 43.

Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 27.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 55.

