Forecast: High around 70 today

Spectacular weather continues today with a high around 70, according to the National Weather Service.

Expect sunny skies with some light and variable wind that could pick up speed, the weather service said. Morning temps will be in the 30s and 40s, while the evening low is around 38.

The weather service warned that warming temperatures combined with dry conditions poses a fire risk.

Here’s the upcoming forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 70. Light and variable wind becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 38. North northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 72. Calm wind becoming west northwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 29. Northeast wind 7 to 14 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 51.

Thursday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Friday: A slight chance of rain after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63.

Friday night: A chance of rain and thunderstorms, then rain likely and possibly a thunderstorm after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Saturday: Rain likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 58.

Saturday night: A chance of rain and snow. Partly cloudy, with a low around 24.

Sunday: A slight chance of rain and snow. Mostly sunny, with a high near 40.

Sunday night: A chance of rain and snow. Partly cloudy, with a low around 21.

Monday: A chance of rain and snow. Mostly sunny, with a high near 39.

