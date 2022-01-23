Forecast: High around freezing today

Expect mostly sunny skies with a high around 32 today, according to the National Weather Service.

Morning temps will be in the 20s before hitting the high. The low tonight is around 26.

Monday will warm up to a high around 42, with a low around 5 as a cold front moves in. Tuesday’s high is around 20, with a low around 4.

“Another brief shot of cold air will arrive Tuesday, following the

passage of a dry cold front Monday afternoon,” the weather service said in its forecast discussion. “Low temperatures will fall into the single digits above and below zero Tuesday morning. But, a blustery north breeze could make it feel more like -10 to -15.”

Here’s the forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 32. North wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 26. South wind 8 to 11 mph becoming west southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 42. West southwest wind 8 to 14 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 5.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 20.

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 4.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 28.

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 20.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 39.

Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 18.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 36.

