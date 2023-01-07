Forecast: High dips below 30

Today will be partly sunny, with a high near 29 and a north wind of 6 to 8 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

It’s a slight dip in temperatures from the high 30s of the past couple of days, but temperatures will again climb to 36 on Sunday, and Monday’s high should be near 42.

Tonight will be partly cloudy with a low around 16. The north wind will become calm in the evening.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 36. Calm wind becoming south southwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 42.

Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 22.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 36.

Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 41.

Wednesday night: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Thursday: A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36.