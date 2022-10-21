Forecast: High fire danger this weekend

High to very high fire danger is expected today and through the weekend, according to the National Weather Service, with warm temperatures and strong southerly winds expected.

There is a small chance that extreme fire danger could develop over much of the area Sunday as winds gust to over 40 mph in some locations, the weather service said in its Hazardous Weather Outlook.

There will be a chance of thunderstorms late Sunday afternoon through Sunday evening across southwest Iowa and at least parts of eastern Nebraska, according to the outlook report. There is a small chance that few of those storms could be severe.

Today will be sunny, with a high near 76, according to the weather service. Tonight will be mostly clear, with a low around 46.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 76. Light and variable wind becoming northwest 5 to 8 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 46. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 81. South wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 59.

Sunday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Sunny, with a high near 84. Windy.

Sunday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. Breezy.

Monday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 61.

Monday night: A chance of showers, mainly after 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 39.

Tuesday: A slight chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 56.

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 53.