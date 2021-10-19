Forecast: High in the 70s today, nighttime rain possible

Today will see temperatures in the 70s before a cooldown of sorts the rest of the week.

The high today is around 76, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Temps will be in the 50s in the morning before hitting 61 around 10 a.m. and 71 by 1 p.m. It’s expected to be sunny, with south wind gusts as fast as 26 mph.

The low tonight is 54, with a chance of late night and overnight rain.

Wednesday brings a high of 60 and low of 42, while Thursday’s high is 57 with a low of 39.

Here’s the forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 76. South wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Tonight: A slight chance of showers before 1 a.m., then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 1 a.m. and 4 a.m., then a slight chance of showers after 4 a.m. Mostly clear, with a low around 54. South southeast wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 60. Breezy, with a southwest wind 7 to 12 mph becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.