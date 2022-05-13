Forecast: High in the low 80s today

Temps will drop slightly today, with a high around 81, according to the National Weather Service.

Expect mostly cloudy skies during the day, with light winds. The evening low is 56, with clear skies.

Saturday brings sunny skies and a high around 82, with a 40% chance of evening showers and thunderstorms. There’s a 20% chance of precipitation on Sunday.

Here’s the upcoming forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming northwest 5 to 7 mph in the morning.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 56. West wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming west southwest 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Saturday night: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 16 mph. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.

Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 53.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 79.

Monday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Tuesday: A chance of showers, mainly before 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 77.

Tuesday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Wednesday: A slight chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 78.

Wednesday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Thursday: A slight chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 78.