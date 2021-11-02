 Skip to main content
Forecast: High in the mid-40s today
Forecast: High in the mid-40s today

A look at the upcoming forecast, according to the National Weather Service:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 45. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 30. Calm wind.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 46. Calm wind becoming south southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Calm wind.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 51.

Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 34.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 52.

Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 58.

Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 59.

Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 60.

