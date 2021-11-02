Forecast: High in the mid-40s today

A look at the upcoming forecast, according to the National Weather Service:
Today: Sunny, with a high near 45. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 30. Calm wind.
Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 46. Calm wind becoming south southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Calm wind.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 51.
Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 34.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 52.
Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 38.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 58.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 40.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 59.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 41.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 60.