Forecast: High in the mid-50s, dry today

The high today is 54, with wind up to 17 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

Temps will be in the 30s and 40s in the morning before climbing to the high around 3 p.m. The low is 39, with wind speeds as high as 20 mph.

Here’s the upcoming forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 54. South wind 5 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 17 mph.

Tonight: Increasing clouds, with a low around 39. South southeast wind 7 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 59. South wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 42. South wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light west southwest after midnight.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 65.

Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 46.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 66.

Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 45.