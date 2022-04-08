Forecast: High in upper 40s, wind remains

It sure was blustery on Thursday.

Strong winds remain, but they won’t be as harsh, according to the National Weather Service.

“Winds remain out of the northwest on Friday, but speeds will be significantly decreased,” the service said in its forecast discussion, noting wind speeds up to 33 mph are possible today.

It’ll be cloudy in the morning before clearing, while the high will be around 49. The low will be around 25, with wind up to 24 mph possible.

“On Saturday, winds return to the south and temperatures return to the mid 50s to mid 60s,” the weather service said. It’ll be sunny on Saturday.

Here’s the forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 49. Breezy, with a north northwest wind 20 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.

Tonight: Clear, with a low around 25. North northwest wind 12 to 17 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 58. Light and variable wind becoming south southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 16 mph.

Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 41. Southeast wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 67.

Sunday night: A 20% chance of rain after 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 64.

Monday night: A chance of rain, mainly after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Tuesday: A slight chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 71.

Tuesday night: A chance of rain and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Wednesday: A chance of rain and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 67.

Wednesday night: A chance of rain. Partly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Thursday: A slight chance of rain. Mostly sunny, with a high near 51. Breezy.

