Forecast: High near 77, small chance of rain

Today will be partly sunny, with a high near 77, according to the National Weather Service. A south wind of 7 to 11 mph will see gusts as high as 20 mph.

Rain chances continue to push eastward throughout the day, the weather service said in its forecast discussion. There is a 20% chance of showers after 4 p.m. Tonight will also see a chance of showers before 1 a.m. and a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 1 and 4 a.m.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 53.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: A 20% chance of showers after 4 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. South wind 7 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tonight: A chance of showers before 1 a.m., then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 1 and 4 a.m., then a slight chance of showers after 4 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. West wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Light west wind becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.

Wednesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 52. Northwest wind 3 to 6 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 64.

Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 38.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 53.

Friday night: Areas of frost after 4 a.m. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 32.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 60.

Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 42.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 66.

Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 43.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 69.