The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 4 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. South wind 8 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. South southeast wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10 a.m., then a chance of showers between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72. East wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday night: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. East southeast wind around 11 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday: A 20% chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Southeast wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Saturday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. East southeast wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Sunday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Sunday night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Breezy, with a southeast wind 17 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Monday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a south wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Monday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. South southwest wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tuesday: A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. West northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.