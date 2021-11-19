 Skip to main content
Forecast: High of 48, but windy today in metro area
Forecast: High of 48, but windy today in metro area

Expect some wind today.

The high today is 48, with wind gusts up to 38 mph possible, according to the National Weather Service. The morning will see temps in the 30s before it warms up some. The evening low is 34 with wind speeds up to 20 mph possible.

Winterfest will be held in Bayliss Park from 5:30 to 8 p.m. As we advised on Thursday, make sure to bundle up.

Here’s a look at the upcoming forecast, according to the weather service:

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 48. Breezy, with a south wind 11 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph.

Friday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. South wind 6 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52. South wind around 6 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon.

Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 48.

Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 22.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 40.

Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 29.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 51.

Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 45.

