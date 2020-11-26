 Skip to main content
Forecast: High of 50 today, dropping to 38 by Monday
Forecast: High of 50 today, dropping to 38 by Monday

Happy Thanksgiving!

Today will be sunny with a high of 50, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Tonight will have a low of 28.

Temps begin to drop through the weekend with Monday having a high of 38.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 50. South wind 6 to 8 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 28.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 46.

Friday night: Clear, with a low around 28.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 52.

Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 31.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 44. Breezy.

Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 20.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 38.

Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 21.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 41.

