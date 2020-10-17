 Skip to main content
Forecast: High of 70 today with rain chances overnight
Forecast: High of 70 today with rain chances overnight

Today will have a high of 70, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. A bit of warm weather before temps drop down into the 40s and 50s.

For the Council Bluffs-Omaha area there is a 50% chance of rain after 1 a.m. with a low of 35 tonight. Sunday doesn’t get much warmer with a high of 44 and a 20% chance of rain in the afternoon.

Looking into the upcoming week, possibilities of rain, frost and even snow are in the forecast.

The upcoming forecast for the area:

Today: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 70. South wind 11 to 17 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Tonight: A 50% chance of rain after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Sunday: A 20% chance of rain before 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 44. North wind 8 to 10 mph.

Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Monday: A slight chance of rain and snow before 10am, then a slight chance of rain between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Tuesday: A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 9am, then a slight chance of rain showers between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 52.

Tuesday night: Areas of frost after 4 a.m. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Wednesday: Areas of frost. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 59.

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Thursday: A slight chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 60.

