Forecast: High of 86, chances for rain in the afternoon
Forecast: High of 86, chances for rain in the afternoon

Possibilities for rain return to the Council Bluffs-Omaha area this afternoon.

Today will be mostly sunny with a high of 86, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. There is a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4 p.m.

Rain chances continue with a 70% chance overnight.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with a south wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms likely before 10 p.m., then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 10 p.m. and 1a.m., then a slight chance of showers after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. South wind 8 to 17 mph becoming north northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Columbus Day: Sunny, with a high near 70. West northwest wind 6 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Monday night: Clear, with a low around 50. South southwest wind 5 to 8 mph, with gusts as high as 17 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 69.

Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 49.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 58.

Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 38.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 57.

Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 63.

