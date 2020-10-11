Forecast: High of 86, chances for rain in the afternoon

Possibilities for rain return to the Council Bluffs-Omaha area this afternoon.

Today will be mostly sunny with a high of 86, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. There is a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4 p.m.

Rain chances continue with a 70% chance overnight.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with a south wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms likely before 10 p.m., then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 10 p.m. and 1a.m., then a slight chance of showers after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. South wind 8 to 17 mph becoming north northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Columbus Day: Sunny, with a high near 70. West northwest wind 6 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.