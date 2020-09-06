 Skip to main content
Forecast: High of 99 today; high of 52 Tuesday
Today is the last day with temps in the 90s before dropping to the 50s on Tuesday.

This afternoon will be mostly sunny with a high of 99, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Tonight will be clear with a low of 62.

Labor Day has a slight chance of showers in the afternoon with a high of 77.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 99. Breezy, with a south wind 14 to 18 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 62. North wind around 9 mph.

Labor Day: A 30% chance of showers after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Northeast wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Monday night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm, then showers after 10 p.m. Low around 48. Northeast wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Tuesday: Showers. High near 52. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Tuesday night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday: Showers likely, mainly before 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55.

Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 63.

Thursday night: A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Friday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 68.

Friday night: A slight chance of showers. Mostly clear, with a low around 48.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 75.

