Forecast: High of 99 today; high of 52 Tuesday

Today is the last day with temps in the 90s before dropping to the 50s on Tuesday.

This afternoon will be mostly sunny with a high of 99, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Tonight will be clear with a low of 62.

Labor Day has a slight chance of showers in the afternoon with a high of 77.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 99. Breezy, with a south wind 14 to 18 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 62. North wind around 9 mph.

Labor Day: A 30% chance of showers after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Northeast wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Monday night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm, then showers after 10 p.m. Low around 48. Northeast wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.