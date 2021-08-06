Forecast: High temps and chances for rain in the metro

The Council Bluffs-Omaha area will see high temps with some chances for rain in the upcoming days.
Today will have mostly sunny skies with highs in the lower 90s, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Tonight, clouds move in with low of 73.
Rain chances move into the area on Saturday with a 30% chance after 1 p.m.
The forecast, according to the weather service:
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. South wind 6 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 16 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. South southeast wind around 11 mph, with gusts as high as 16 mph.
Saturday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 92. South wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Saturday night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1 a.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 90.
Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 72.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 96.
Monday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 73.
Tuesday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 92.
Tuesday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 70.
Wednesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.
Wednesday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 66.
Thursday: A slight chance of showers. Sunny, with a high near 86.