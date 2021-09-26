Forecast: High temps and sunny skies continue in metro area

Sunny skies continue today as temps climb into the upper 80s this afternoon.

Throughout the day south winds may gusts as high as 21 mph, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Tonight, temps drop into the 50s with clear skies.

Monday is expected to have a high of 89.

The upcoming forecast according to the weather service:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 87. South wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tonight: Clear, with a low around 59. South wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 89. Light and variable wind.

Monday night: Clear, with a low around 61. Light and variable wind.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 88.

Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 64.

Wednesday: A slight chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 83.