Forecast: High temps begin to drop starting Sunday

High of 90 today, before temps begin to dwindle down through next week.
Today will be sunny with a south wind that could gust as high as 20 mph, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Tonight, winds will become a calm breeze with a low of 63.
Temps drop down into the 60s starting Tuesday.
The forecast, according to the weather service:
Today: Sunny, with a high near 90. South wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. South wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 6 to 11 mph in the morning.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.
Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 52.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 66. Breezy.
Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 45. Breezy.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 61.
