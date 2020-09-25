Forecast: High temps begin to drop starting Sunday

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

High of 90 today, before temps begin to dwindle down through next week.

Today will be sunny with a south wind that could gust as high as 20 mph, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Tonight, winds will become a calm breeze with a low of 63.

Temps drop down into the 60s starting Tuesday.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 90. South wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. South wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 6 to 11 mph in the morning.

Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.

Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.