 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Forecast: High temps begin to drop starting Sunday
0 comments
top story

Forecast: High temps begin to drop starting Sunday

{{featured_button_text}}

High of 90 today, before temps begin to dwindle down through next week.

Today will be sunny with a south wind that could gust as high as 20 mph, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Tonight, winds will become a calm breeze with a low of 63.

Temps drop down into the 60s starting Tuesday.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 90. South wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. South wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 6 to 11 mph in the morning.

Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.

Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.

Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 52.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 66. Breezy.

Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 45. Breezy.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 61.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert