Forecast: High temps today, rain chances return

Highs climb into the 90s today as a 50% chance for showers and thunderstorms roll into the area.

The rest of the afternoon will be partly sunny with a south wind, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Shower and thunderstorm chances continue overnight with lows in the 60s.

Winds from the south will pick up with gusts reaching as high as 21 mph at times. Chances for showers continue through Monday.

The upcoming forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 8 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. South wind 7 to 13 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m., then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. South wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.