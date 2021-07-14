 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Forecast: High temps today, rain chances return
0 comments
top story

Forecast: High temps today, rain chances return

{{featured_button_text}}
20210714_new_weather_1

The Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge stands tall in the background as, from right, sixth-grader Piper Bruhn and fifth-graders Sophia Rose, Callie Jordan and Kinley Debusk with the Papillion-La Vista Schools Foundation Kids Club cool off at the splash pad on the Omaha side of the Missouri River on Tuesday, July 13, 2021. The group of nearly 50 students from Papillion, Neb., enjoyed an afternoon in the water and later walked to Council Bluffs via the pedestrian bridge before being picked up.

 Staff photo/Joe Shearer

Highs climb into the 90s today as a 50% chance for showers and thunderstorms roll into the area.

Download PDF weathermap.PDF

The rest of the afternoon will be partly sunny with a south wind, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Shower and thunderstorm chances continue overnight with lows in the 60s.

Winds from the south will pick up with gusts reaching as high as 21 mph at times. Chances for showers continue through Monday.

The upcoming forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 8 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. South wind 7 to 13 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m., then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. South wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 a.m., then a slight chance of showers between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m., then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Northwest wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday night: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Mostly clear, with a low around 63.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 84.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Friday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 a.m. Mostly clear, with a low around 66.

Saturday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.

Saturday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Sunday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

Sunday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Monday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 86.

20210714_new_weather_2

Second-grader Jaxon Horstman, front, fifth-grader Trey Harvey and other students with the Papillion-La Vista Schools Foundation Kids Club cool off at the splash pad on the Omaha side of the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge on Tuesday, July 13, 2021. The group of nearly 50 students from Papillion, Neb., enjoyed an afternoon in the water and later walked to Council Bluffs via the pedestrian bridge before being picked up.
20210714_new_weather_3

Students with the Papillion-La Vista Schools Foundation Kids Club cool off at the splash pad on the Omaha side of the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge on Tuesday, July 13, 2021. The group of nearly 50 students from Papillion, Neb., enjoyed an afternoon in the water and later walked to Council Bluffs via the pedestrian bridge before being picked up.
20210714_new_weather_4

Students with the Papillion-La Vista Schools Foundation Kids Club scope out the Missouri River while walking toward Council Bluffs via the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge on Tuesday, July 13, 2021.
20210714_new_weather_5

Students with the Papillion-La Vista Schools Foundation Kids Club march across the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge while exploring the Council Bluffs and Omaha sides of the riverfront on Tuesday, July 13, 2021.
20210714_new_weather_6

Students with the Papillion-La Vista Schools Foundation Kids Club stand on both sides of the Iowa-Nebraska state line on the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge while exploring the Council Bluffs and Omaha sides of the riverfront on Tuesday, July 13, 2021.
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NY takes careful approach in virus death count

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert