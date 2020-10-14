Forecast: High wind gusts through the day

High wind gusts are expected to impact the Council Bluffs-Omaha area today, with gusts as high as 33 mph from the south and then northwest in the afternoon.
Today will be mostly sunny with a high of 77, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a low in the 40s.
Thursday the high will drop down to 55.
The forecast, according to the weather service:
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a south wind 13 to 22 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Breezy, with a north northwest wind 9 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 55. North northwest wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 35.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 57.
Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 43.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 69.
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38.
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 50.
Sunday night: A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 33.
Monday: A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 49.
