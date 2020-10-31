Forecast: High winds for Halloween

High winds are expected to blow through the Council Bluffs-Omaha area through this afternoon.

Some could gust as high as 30 mph, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Today will have a high of 60 with sunny skies.

Tonight, high winds will continue with a low of 32.

So what does that mean for trick-or-treatingor other Halloween activities? Well, the sunny skies will be nice, but make sure to layer up against that wind. Happy Halloween!

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 60. South wind 15 to 17 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Tonight: Clear, with a low around 32. Northwest wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 46. Northwest wind 6 to 11 mph.

Sunday night: Clear, with a low around 31.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 61.

Monday night: Clear, with a low around 39.