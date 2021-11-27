Forecast: High winds gust through the metro area

High winds will impact the Council Bluffs-Omaha area today with northwest winds gusting as high as 31 mph throughout the day.

Today will be mostly sunny with highs in the 50s, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Tonight, a low of 29 is expected and wind gusts drop to 21 mph.

Temps cool down on Sunday with a high of 46, but things warm up again on Monday with a high of 63 ecpected.

The upcoming forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 55. Breezy, with a light west northwest wind becoming north northwest 17 to 22 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 29. North northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 46. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 63.