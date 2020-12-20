 Skip to main content
Forecast: High winds through Monday, temps in the 40s
Forecast: High winds through Monday, temps in the 40s

Highs climb into the mid 40s today, with a northwest wind gusting through the day at 8 to 10 mph.

Tonight will have a low of 32, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Winds from the south could gust as high as 22 mph through the night.

Winds continue into Monday with gusts as high as 30 mph from the west.

The forecast according to the weather service:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 44. Northwest wind 8 to 10 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 32. South southwest wind 8 to 11 mph becoming west northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 45. West northwest wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 26.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 49.

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 27.

Wednesday: A slight chance of rain and snow between noon and 3pm, then a slight chance of snow after 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 35. Breezy.

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 12. Blustery.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 27.

Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 14.

Christmas Day: Mostly sunny, with a high near 34.

