Forecast: High winds through the area to start the week
Forecast: High winds through the area to start the week

A south-southeast wind will blow through the Council Bluffs-Omaha area, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Today will be sunny with a high of 54, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Tonight will have clear skies and a low of 39.

High winds continue into Wednesday, with a south wind gusting as high as 36 mph at times.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 54. Light and variable wind becoming south southeast 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Tonight: Clear, with a low around 39. South southeast wind 11 to 13 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 66. Breezy, with a south wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph.

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. Breezy, with a south wind 9 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 71.

Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 62.

Friday night: A chance of rain after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Saturday: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49.

Saturday night: A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Sunday: A chance of rain and snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 45.

Sunday night: A slight chance of rain. Mostly clear, with a low around 29.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 46.

