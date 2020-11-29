Forecast: High winds to impact the area through the night

High winds from the north will blow through the Council Bluffs-Omaha area throughout the day with wind gusts as high as 37 mph.

Today will be sunny with a high of 41, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Tonight will have a low of 20 with clear skies.

The winds will continue overnight gusting as high as 29 mph at times.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 41. Windy, with a north northwest wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.

Tonight: Clear, with a low around 20. Blustery, with a north northwest wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 8 to 13 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 37. North northwest wind 3 to 7 mph.

Monday night: Clear, with a low around 20.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 43.

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 24.