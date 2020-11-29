Forecast: High winds to impact the area through the night

High winds from the north will blow through the Council Bluffs-Omaha area throughout the day with wind gusts as high as 37 mph.
Today will be sunny with a high of 41, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Tonight will have a low of 20 with clear skies.
The winds will continue overnight gusting as high as 29 mph at times.
The forecast, according to the weather service:
Today: Sunny, with a high near 41. Windy, with a north northwest wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.
Tonight: Clear, with a low around 20. Blustery, with a north northwest wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 8 to 13 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 37. North northwest wind 3 to 7 mph.
Support Local Journalism
Monday night: Clear, with a low around 20.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 43.
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 24.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 40.
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 22.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 38.
Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 23.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 42.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.