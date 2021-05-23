Forecast: High winds to impact the area

The Council Bluffs-Omaha area will see high winds from the south gusting as high as 24 mph at times.
By this afternoon highs will be in the mid 80s with chances for showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m., according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Tonight, chances for showers continue with temps dropping into the 60s.
Chances for rain and storms continue through the week.
The forecast, according to the weather service:
Today: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. South wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Tonight: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. South wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Monday: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. South wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Monday night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tuesday: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 81.
Tuesday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61.
Wednesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.
Wednesday night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61.
Thursday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 76.
Thursday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58.
Friday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.