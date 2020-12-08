Forecast: Higher temps than usual for December starting tomorrow

Warmer temps are expected for the middle of the week.

Today will be sunny with highs in the upper 50s, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Tonight, will have a low of 35.

Wednesday will have a high of 63, followed by 53 on Thursday.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 57. Light west wind becoming west southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 35. West southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 63. Calm wind becoming northwest 5 to 7 mph in the morning.

Wednesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 33.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 53.

Thursday night: A chance of rain, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Friday: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45.