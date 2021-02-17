Forecast: Highs above 0 today

The Council Bluffs-Omaha area could see some snow with a slight chance before 11 a.m.
Temps will be warmer today than the past few days with a high of 15 and mostly cloudy skies, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Although, south winds could make the area feel as low as -10 at times.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a low of -1. Thursday will be sunny with a high of 16.
The forecast, according to the weather service:
Today: A 20% chance of snow before 11 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 15. Wind chill values as low as -10. South southeast wind 3 to 6 mph.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around -1. Calm wind becoming north northwest around 5 mph after midnight.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 16. North northwest wind 5 to 7 mph.
Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 0.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 21.
Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 9.
Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 31.