Forecast: Highs above 0 today

The Council Bluffs-Omaha area could see some snow with a slight chance before 11 a.m.

Temps will be warmer today than the past few days with a high of 15 and mostly cloudy skies, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Although, south winds could make the area feel as low as -10 at times.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a low of -1. Thursday will be sunny with a high of 16.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: A 20% chance of snow before 11 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 15. Wind chill values as low as -10. South southeast wind 3 to 6 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around -1. Calm wind becoming north northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 16. North northwest wind 5 to 7 mph.

Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 0.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 21.

Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 9.