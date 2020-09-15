 Skip to main content
Forecast: Highs back in the 80s for now
Sunny skies are expected in the Council Bluffs-Omaha area through Friday.

Today will be sunny with a high of 82, with a south wind at 5 to 14 mph, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Tonight, winds will die down to around 6 to 10 mph, with a low of 59.

Temps will drop down back into the 70s on Thursday.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 83. South wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 59. South wind 6 to 10 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 86. South southwest wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

Wednesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 56.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 77.

Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 53.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 72.

Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 56.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 76.

Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Sunday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy.

