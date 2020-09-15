Forecast: Highs back in the 80s for now

Sunny skies are expected in the Council Bluffs-Omaha area through Friday.
Today will be sunny with a high of 82, with a south wind at 5 to 14 mph, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Tonight, winds will die down to around 6 to 10 mph, with a low of 59.
Temps will drop down back into the 70s on Thursday.
The forecast, according to the weather service:
Today: Sunny, with a high near 83. South wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 59. South wind 6 to 10 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 86. South southwest wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon.
Wednesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 56.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 77.
Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 53.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 72.
Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 56.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 76.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.
Sunday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy.
