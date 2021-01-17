 Skip to main content
Forecast: Highs in the 30s and gusty winds
Forecast: Highs in the 30s and gusty winds

Partly sunny skies and gusty winds will end the weekend in the Council Bluffs-Omaha area.

Today, highs will reach the mid 30s by the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Northwest winds could gusts as high as 23 mph throughout the day.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a low of 22.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 36. Northwest wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. Northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm.

M.L.King Day: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37. Light and variable wind becoming northeast around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 34.

Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 23.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 44.

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 27.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 39.

Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 19.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 30.

