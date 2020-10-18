Forecast: Highs in the 40s through Monday

The Council Bluffs-Omaha area may see some rain and even snow this morning.

Today will be mostly cloudy with a high of 46, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. There is a 40% chance of rain mixing with snow after 8 a.m.

Clouds will clear tonight with a low of 34.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: A chance of rain, mixing with snow after 8 a.m., then gradually ending. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46. North wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Calm wind.

Monday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48. East wind 3 to 7 mph.

Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 54.

Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39.

Wednesday: A slight chance of showers after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 59.