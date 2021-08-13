Forecast: Highs in the 80s through weekend

The upcoming forecast, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska:
Today: A 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7 a.m. Sunny, with a high near 84. Northeast wind 3 to 6 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 63. Calm wind becoming east northeast around 5 mph after midnight.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 84. South southeast wind 3 to 8 mph.
Saturday night: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. South southeast wind 5 to 7 mph.
Sunday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 p.m. Sunny, with a high near 82.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 64.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.
Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.
Tuesday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 69.
Wednesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 86.