Forecast: Highs in the 80s through weekend

The upcoming forecast, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska:

Today: A 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7 a.m. Sunny, with a high near 84. Northeast wind 3 to 6 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 63. Calm wind becoming east northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 84. South southeast wind 3 to 8 mph.

Saturday night: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. South southeast wind 5 to 7 mph.

Sunday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 p.m. Sunny, with a high near 82.

Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.

Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.

Tuesday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 69.