Forecast: Highs in the 80s to end the week

There’s a slight possibility rain may impact the Council Bluffs-Omaha metro this morning.

Today there’s a 30% chance of showers after 7 a.m., with a high of 87, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. A southeast wind may gust up to 18 mph through the day.

Tonight chances for showers continue, mainly before 1 a.m., with a low of 69.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 7 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. South southeast wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Southeast wind 6 to 8 mph, with gusts as high as 16 mph. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. South wind 5 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday night: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.