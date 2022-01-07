 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Forecast: Highs in the teens today, 30s on Saturday

122921-cbn-news-wxwild-p2

A black squirrel scales a Christmas light-wrapped tree at Bayliss Park on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021.

 JOE SHEARER, THE DAILY NONPAREIL

Expect temps in the teens today, with a high around 19, according to the National Weather Service.

It’ll be mostly sunny, with southeast winds picking up to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Morning temps will range from 2 to 10 before climbing in the afternoon. The evening low tonight is around 14.

Saturday will be even better, with highs in the upper 30s. The low will be around 11.

Today: Not as cold (as Thursday). Mostly sunny. Highs around 19. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows around 14. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

Saturday: Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 20 mph.

Saturday night: Partly cloudy. Lows around 11.

Sunday: Colder, sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

Sunday night: Mostly clear. Lows around 11.

Monday: Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

Monday night: Mostly clear. Lows around 14.

Tuesday: Not as cold. Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Wednesday: Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

