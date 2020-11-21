 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Forecast: Highs in the upper 40s through Monday
0 comments

Forecast: Highs in the upper 40s through Monday

{{featured_button_text}}

Slight chances of rain are predicted for the Council Bluffs-Omaha area through Tuesday.

Today, highs will be in the upper 40s with a 20% chance of rain in the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Tonight has a 30% chance of rain after midnight with a low of 36.

Highs in the 40s continue into Sunday with a high of 48.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: A 20% chance of rain after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48. Southeast wind 3 to 6 mph.

Tonight: A 30% chance of rain, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 49. Light and variable wind becoming northwest 8 to 13 mph in the morning.

Sunday night: Clear, with a low around 27.

Monday: A 20% chance of rain after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 47.

Monday night: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Tuesday: A chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 51.

Tuesday night: A slight chance of rain before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 31.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 52.

Wednesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 32.

Thanksgiving Day: Mostly sunny, with a high near 50.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert