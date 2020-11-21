Forecast: Highs in the upper 40s through Monday

Slight chances of rain are predicted for the Council Bluffs-Omaha area through Tuesday.

Today, highs will be in the upper 40s with a 20% chance of rain in the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Tonight has a 30% chance of rain after midnight with a low of 36.

Highs in the 40s continue into Sunday with a high of 48.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: A 20% chance of rain after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48. Southeast wind 3 to 6 mph.

Tonight: A 30% chance of rain, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 49. Light and variable wind becoming northwest 8 to 13 mph in the morning.

Sunday night: Clear, with a low around 27.

Monday: A 20% chance of rain after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 47.

Monday night: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38.