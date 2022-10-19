Forecast: Highs on the rise

Temperatures are rebounding today after an unseasonably cold Tuesday.
Today will be mostly sunny, with a high near 55, according to the National Weather Service.
Tonight will be partly cloudy, with a low around 36.
Temperatures will continue to rise through the weekend, reaching the mid-70s Friday and Saturday and peaking at 79 on Sunday.
The forecast, according to the weather service:
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 55. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 36. Light southwest wind.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 65. Light west wind becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 17 mph.
Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 42. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph after midnight.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 73.
Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 43.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 76.
Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 59.
Sunday: A slight chance of showers after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy.
Sunday night: A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. Breezy.
Monday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 61.
Monday night: A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 41.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 57.