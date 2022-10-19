 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Forecast: Highs on the rise

Temperatures are rebounding today after an unseasonably cold Tuesday.

Today will be mostly sunny, with a high near 55, according to the National Weather Service.

Tonight will be partly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Temperatures will continue to rise through the weekend, reaching the mid-70s Friday and Saturday and peaking at 79 on Sunday.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 55. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 36. Light southwest wind.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 65. Light west wind becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 17 mph.

Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 42. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph after midnight.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 73.

Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 43.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 76.

Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 59.

Sunday: A slight chance of showers after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy.

Sunday night: A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. Breezy.

Monday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 61.

Monday night: A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 57.

