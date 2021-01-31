Forecast: Highs winds from the north in the area today

Clouds will continue to linger through the Council Bluffs-Omaha area, with northwest winds gusting as high as 28 mph.

Highs will be in the lower 30s this afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Tonight, the temp will drop down to 17 as winds from the north calm down.

The week will start of with mostly sunny skies, with possibilities for rain and snow mid-week.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33. Breezy, with a north northwest wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17. North northwest wind 7 to 13 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 32. North northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the morning.

Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 21.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 38.

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 31.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42.