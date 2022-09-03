Forecast: Holiday weekend is sunny, warm

Today will be sunny, with a high near 81, according to the National Weather Service.

Tonight will be mostly clear, with a low around 58. A north wind of 8 to 11 mph today becomes north northeast at 5 to 9 mph tonight.

Quiet conditions and above normal temperatures are expected for the holiday weekend and into next week, the weather service said in its forecast discussion.

The forecast, as provided by the weather service:

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 81. North wind 8 to 11 mph.

Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 58. North northeast wind 5 to 9 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. North wind 5 to 7 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 60.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 83.

Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 63.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 86.

Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 63.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 88.

Wednesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 63.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 86.