Forecast: Hopefully spring weather is here to stay

From left, Tim Mahan and Tim Reddick of Council Bluffs follow behind Reddick’s daughter, Erica, turning 2 in April, as she rides a Power Wheels vehicle remote controlled by her dad as they cruise along the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021. The warm, sunny day made the pedestrian bridge and riverfront popular destinations for those on foot and on wheels.
A pair of couples stroll past Omar, the blue, 300-pound troll statue sculpted by artist John Lajba that sits underneath the Omaha side of the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge, on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021.
A runner jogs along the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021. The warm, sunny day brought several people out to enjoy the afternoon on the riverfront.
Several individuals and groups of people make use of the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge during the warm, sunny afternoon on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021.
A woman and child walk into Omaha via the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021. The warm, sunny day brought several people out to enjoy the afternoon on the riverfront.
A group of people pose for a photo on the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021. The warm, sunny day brought several people out to enjoy the afternoon on the riverfront.
This week will feel more like spring with highs in the 50s and 60s in the Council Bluffs-Omaha area.
A high of 57 is expected today with sunny skies, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Throughout the day, winds from the south could gust as high as 24 mph at times.
Tonight, lows will drop down into the 20s with mostly clear skies.
The forecast for the upcoming week:
Today: Sunny, with a high near 57. South southwest wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 27. Southwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 56. Light and variable wind.
Support Local Journalism
Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
Wednesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 33.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 60.
Thursday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 58.
Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 35.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 59.