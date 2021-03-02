 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Forecast: Hopefully spring weather is here to stay
0 comments
top story

Forecast: Hopefully spring weather is here to stay

{{featured_button_text}}

This week will feel more like spring with highs in the 50s and 60s in the Council Bluffs-Omaha area.

A high of 57 is expected today with sunny skies, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Throughout the day, winds from the south could gust as high as 24 mph at times.

Tonight, lows will drop down into the 20s with mostly clear skies.

The forecast for the upcoming week:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 57. South southwest wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 27. Southwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 56. Light and variable wind.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Wednesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 33.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 60.

Thursday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 58.

Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 59.

Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 60.

0 comments

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
UPDATE: Missing girls found
Local News

UPDATE: Missing girls found

  • Updated

Update: Both girls have been located and are in good condition, according to police. The Council Bluffs Police Department thanked the communit…

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert