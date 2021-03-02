Forecast: Hopefully spring weather is here to stay

This week will feel more like spring with highs in the 50s and 60s in the Council Bluffs-Omaha area.

A high of 57 is expected today with sunny skies, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Throughout the day, winds from the south could gust as high as 24 mph at times.

Tonight, lows will drop down into the 20s with mostly clear skies.

The forecast for the upcoming week:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 57. South southwest wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 27. Southwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 56. Light and variable wind.

Wednesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 33.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 60.

Thursday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 58.

Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 35.