Forecast: Hot and dry temps through the week

Today will be sunny, with a high near 88, according to the National Weather Service. Tonight will be clear, with a low around 67.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 88. Northeast wind 3 to 6 mph.

Tonight: Clear, with a low around 67. Northeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 93. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 72.

Tuesday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 100.

Tuesday night: Clear, with a low around 69.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 93.

Wednesday night: Clear, with a low around 66.

Thursday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 97.

Thursday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Friday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 96.

