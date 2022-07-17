Forecast: Hot and dry temps through the week

Today will be sunny, with a high near 88, according to the National Weather Service. Tonight will be clear, with a low around 67.
The forecast, according to the weather service:
Today: Sunny, with a high near 88. Northeast wind 3 to 6 mph.
Tonight: Clear, with a low around 67. Northeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 93. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 9 mph in the morning.
Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 72.
Tuesday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 100.
Tuesday night: Clear, with a low around 69.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 93.
Wednesday night: Clear, with a low around 66.
Thursday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 97.
Thursday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.
Friday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 96.