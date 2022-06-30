 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Forecast: Hot and sunny afternoon, increasing chance of evening rain

Much like yesterday, today will be sunny and windy, with a high near 94, according to the National Weather Service. A south wind of 13 to 17 mph, gusting as high as 31 mph, will provide some relief to otherwise hot weather.

Thankfully, it should be a dry heat, the weather service said in its forecast discussion.

The majority of Thursday is expected to remain dry before the passage of a cold front brings increasing chances for showers and storms Thursday evening into Thursday night, the forecast discussion said.

Tonight’s chance of showers and thunderstorms is 50%.

A “more active pattern looks to continue as we approach the holiday weekend,” the forecast discussion said, and tonight will usher in a continual chance of showers through the holiday.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Moderate chances of rain are forecast daily through Tuesday.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 94. South wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Tonight: 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. South southwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm after midnight. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. East northeast wind around 7 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday night: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 a.m. Mostly clear, with a low around 64.

Saturday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday night: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Sunday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

Sunday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Monday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.

Monday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 74.

Tuesday: A slight chance of showers. Sunny, with a high near 93.

