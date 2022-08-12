Forecast: Hot and sunny through the weekend

Today will be sunny, with a high near 96, according to the National Weather Service. A south wind of 7 to 15 mph, gusting as high as 23 mph at times, should provide some breeze.

Tonight will be mostly clear, with a low around 71.

Today’s heat will stick around through the weekend, with highs in the 90s both Saturday and Sunday. There is a potential for rain early next week, beginning overnight Sunday.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 96. South wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 71. South wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Saturday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 97. West southwest wind 8 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 94.

Sunday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Monday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 89.

Monday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Tuesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 83.

Tuesday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Wednesday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 79.