 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Forecast: Hot and sunny week for metro area
0 comments
top story

Forecast: Hot and sunny week for metro area

{{featured_button_text}}
20210725_new_fountain_1.jpg

A city crew member is seen power washing bubbles out of the fountain at Bayliss Park on Saturday, July 24, 2021. This is not the first time the fountain has seen spewing bubbles -- the previous time was in August of 2018.

 Staff photo/Emmalee Scheibe

The Council Bluffs-Omaha area will see high temps and sunshine for the next few days.

Today will be sunny with a high of 95, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Tonight, few clouds will move into the area, bring the temps down into the upper 60s.

Highs continue to rise as Wednesday is expected to have a high of 102.

Download PDF CBIW0725.PDF

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 95. Calm wind becoming south southeast around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. South southeast wind 3 to 6 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 94. Calm wind becoming south southeast 5 to 8 mph in the morning.

Monday night: Clear, with a low around 71.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Tuesday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 99.

Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 74.

20210725_new_fountain_2.jpg

Bubbles are seen on flowers near the fountain at Bayliss Park on Saturday, July 24, 2021. This is not the first time the fountain has seen spewing bubbles -- the previous time was in August of 2018.

Wednesday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 102.

Wednesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 76.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 95.

20210725_new_fountain_3.jpg

A city behicle is seen surrounded by bubbles near the fountain at Bayliss Park on Saturday, July 24, 2021. This is not the first time the fountain has seen spewing bubbles -- the previous time was in August of 2018.

Thursday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.

20210725_new_fountain_4.jpg

A city crew member is seen power washing bubbles out of the fountain at Bayliss Park on Saturday, July 24, 2021. This is not the first time the fountain has seen spewing bubbles -- the previous time was in August of 2018.

Friday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 89.

20210725_new_fountain_5.jpg

A city crew member is seen power washing bubbles out of the fountain at Bayliss Park on Saturday, July 24, 2021. This is not the first time the fountain has seen spewing bubbles — the previous time was in August of 2018.
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Despite COVID-19 and logistical woes, Tokyo 2020 to be the most inclusive Olympics

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert