Forecast: Hot and sunny week for metro area

The Council Bluffs-Omaha area will see high temps and sunshine for the next few days.

Today will be sunny with a high of 95, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Tonight, few clouds will move into the area, bring the temps down into the upper 60s.

Highs continue to rise as Wednesday is expected to have a high of 102.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 95. Calm wind becoming south southeast around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. South southeast wind 3 to 6 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 94. Calm wind becoming south southeast 5 to 8 mph in the morning.

Monday night: Clear, with a low around 71.

Tuesday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 99.

Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 74.

Wednesday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 102.