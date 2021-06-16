Forecast: Hot days approach, weekend rain possible

Stella Ludwick, 2, of Papillion, Neb., background, and her sister, Brooklyn, 10, left, spray each other with water while playing at the Fairmount Park splash pad on Tuesday, June 15, 2021. The hot, sunny weather yesterday was a great excuse for families to get out to splash around.
Vincent Ludwick, 8, of Papillion, Neb., left, and his brother, Kaelum, 5, compete for the football while playing catch at the Fairmount Park splash pad on Tuesday, June 15, 2021. The hot, sunny weather yesterday was a great excuse for families to get out and splash around.
Brooklyn Ludwick, 10, of Papillion, Neb., right, and her brother, Kaelum, 5, stick their heads under a water feature while playing at the Fairmount Park splash pad on Tuesday. The hot, sunny weather yesterday was a great excuse for families to get out and splash around.
Brooklyn Ludwick, 10, of Papillion, Neb., twirls under a fountain while playing with her siblings Vincent, Kaelum and Stella at the Fairmount Park splash pad on Tuesday, June 15, 2021. The hot, sunny weather yesterday was a great excuse for families to get out and splash around.
Stella Ludwick, 2, of Papillion, Neb., bottom, sits near a fountain as her siblings, from right in background, Brooklyn, 10; Kaelum, 5; and Vincent, 8; toss a football around at the Fairmount Park splash pad on Tuesday, June 15, 2021. The hot, sunny weather yesterday was a great excuse for families to get out and splash around.
Brooklyn Ludwick, 10, of Papillion, Neb., winds back to throw a football while playing catch with her siblings Vincent, Kaelum and Stella at the Fairmount Park splash pad on Tuesday, June 15, 2021. The hot, sunny weather yesterday was a great excuse for families to get out and splash around.
Brooklyn Ludwick, 10, of Papillion, Neb., sprays water while playing with her siblings Vincent, Kaelum and Stella at the Fairmount Park splash pad on Tuesday, June 15, 2021. The hot, sunny weather yesterday was a great excuse for families to get out and splash around.
Today will be sunny with a high of 96, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Wind gusts as high as 20 mph are possible. Tonight, skies are mostly clear with a low of 72.
Thursday will be hot, with a high of 102. Sunny, hot weather will make way for a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms on Thursday night. Skies will be partly cloudy with a low of 71. Wind could gust as high as 20 mph, but is expected to calm after midnight.
Here’s the full forecast, according to the weather service:
Today: Sunny, with a high near 96. South southeast wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 72. South wind 8 to 10 mph.
Thursday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 102. South southwest wind 7 to 11 mph.
Thursday night: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Southwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Support Local Journalism
Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
Friday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.
Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 62.