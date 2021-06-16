 Skip to main content
Forecast: Hot days approach, weekend rain possible
Today will be sunny with a high of 96, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Wind gusts as high as 20 mph are possible. Tonight, skies are mostly clear with a low of 72.

Thursday will be hot, with a high of 102. Sunny, hot weather will make way for a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms on Thursday night. Skies will be partly cloudy with a low of 71. Wind could gust as high as 20 mph, but is expected to calm after midnight.

Here’s the full forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 96. South southeast wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 72. South wind 8 to 10 mph.

Thursday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 102. South southwest wind 7 to 11 mph.

Thursday night: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Southwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Friday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 62.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 87.

Saturday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Sunday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

Sunday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Monday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 82.

Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 56.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.

