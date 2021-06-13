Forecast: Hot days continue in southwest Iowa

Friday’s storms provided some relief.

Along with nearly 90% of Iowa experiencing some degree of dryness or drought, Hall said the most recent U.S. Drought Monitor map shows 32% of the state was rated as abnormally dry, 47% was rated as in moderate drought and 10% was rated as severe drought. Only southeastern Iowa currently was free of abnormally dry and drought conditions, he said.

According to Iowa’s latest water summary, rainfall in the second week of May brought some much-needed relief — especially to the southern third of Iowa, where about 15% of abnormally dry conditions were resolved.

But with warmer and drier conditions building during the first part of June and below-average rainfall over the last seven to 10 days, Hall said drought conditions significantly expanded across the northern two-thirds of Iowa with additional expansion into southern Iowa.

Iowa’s statewide average precipitation totaled 3.71 inches in May, or 1.13 inches below normal. Monthly precipitation totals ranged from 1.95 inches in Akron to 8.53 inches near West Point in Lee County. The statewide average temperature was 59 degrees, which was nearly one degree cooler than normal.